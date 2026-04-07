The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Worldwide Box Office: Records 5th biggest opening for an animation film, scores USD 372 million in first weekend

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is witnessing a phenomenal run at the box office. The animated feature film stormed a huge global opening of USD 372.6 million in its first weekend. The movie managed to surpass Frozen 2's opening weekend of USD 358.2 million, but remained behind its own prequel, The Super Mario Bros. Movie's USD 375.6 million.

Thus, the latest Hollywood movie emerged as the fifth biggest weekend opener of all time for an animated film. It also turned out to be the only franchise whose two installments scored a massive opening of USD 300 million plus.

The top spot among the biggest animation openers of all time belongs to Zootopia 2, which had an opening of USD 560.3 million at the worldwide box office. Ne Zha 2 retained its second spot, with an opening of USD 431.3 million, followed by Moana 2's USD 389.3 million.

Coming to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie's weekend breakdown, the movie stormed over USD 181.8 million in the international markets so far, while the domestic territories contributed a sum of USD 190.8 million.

Box Office Collections of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie are as follows:

Particular Box Office Domestic USD 190.8 million Overseas USD 181.8 million WORLDWIDE USD 372.6 million

For the unversed, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie stars Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Brie Larson, and others.

Continuing from the story of the first Mario film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi come across Yoshi, ending up befriending him. Together, the three head out to join Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they fight against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. Rosalina aids them in their mission.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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