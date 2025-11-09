The Taj Story 2nd Weekend Box Office: Paresh Rawal's film emerges surprise HIT, crosses Rs 15 crore mark in 10 days

The Taj Story is looking to collect around Rs. 1.75 crore on its second Sunday, witnessing a jump over its Saturday. The movie made Rs. 4.60 crore in its second weekend, which is an encouraging hold considering the opening weekend of Rs. 5.50 crore. The drop from the opening weekend is about 20 percent, which means the movie is getting traction and growing well among the audience. With such good trends, the movie has emerged as a surprise HIT at the box office.

Starring Paresh Rawal in the lead role, along with Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala, The Taj Story is a kind of film that would go unnoticed with a laughable premise, but somehow it found an audience and continues to do so.

Though a movie based on Taj Mahal should perform the best in the Delhi-UP circuit, the movie is getting the maximum traction in the Mumbai circuit. However, there are irregular collections in some chains, which are probably due to the political arm behind them. There are possibilities that the movie is getting some organised screenings in these chains.

The Tushar Amrish Goel directorial is expected to continue its good hold in the coming days as well, despite facing a clash with Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer, HAQ. It will soon surpass the lifetime theatrical run of another politically charged film, Emergency. If the movie continues to hold well in the coming days as well, it will escalate its theatrical target to somewhere around Rs. 25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore Day 10 Rs. 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs. 15.35 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: HAQ Box Office Opening Weekend: Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam-led film grows well, collects Rs. 9 crore in 3 days