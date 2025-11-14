The Taj Story Box Office: Paresh Rawal-led courtroom drama earns decent Rs 6 crore in 2nd week, cume crosses Rs 17 crore

The Taj Story is looking to collect an estimated Rs. 40 lakh net on its Day 14, wrapping the second week at Rs. 6.65 crore. The drop from the previous week is roughly 40 percent, which is a fair hold for such a small-budgeted film. For the record, the movie collected Rs. 10.75 crore net in its opening week. The two-week cume reached Rs. 17.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the movie faced Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, starrer HAQ in the second week, still managed to grab some traction. Though there were irregular collections in some chains, which may have been due to organised screens at some places, as The Taj Story is a politically-charged film. One would presume that a film revolving around the Taj Mahal will perform best in Delhi-UP; however, it did the best business in Mumbai.

The movie will now face Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 in the third week, which means the movie is now in its final leg until there is no surprising jump.

Besides Paresh Rawal, the movie also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala. Although the movie received negative word-of-mouth, it still found its target audience and emerged as a surprise HIT.

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore Day 10 Rs. 2.05 crore Day 11 Rs. 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs. 0.65 crore Day 13 Rs. 0.45 crore Day 14 Rs. 0.40 crore Total Rs. 17.40 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: De De Pyaar De 2 Final Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan film sells low 25,000 tickets in National Chains, set for single-digit start