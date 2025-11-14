EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

The Taj Story Box Office: Paresh Rawal-led courtroom drama earns decent Rs 6 crore in 2nd week, cume crosses Rs 17 crore

Paresh Rawal's The Taj Story netted Rs. 6.65 crore in the second week, witnessing a drop of 40 percent from the opening week. The movie will enter the third weekend while facing De De Pyaar De 2.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Nov 14, 2025 | 12:50 PM IST | 287K
Paresh Rawal
The Taj Story Box Office: Paresh Rawal-led courtroom drama earns decent Rs 6 crore in 2nd week, cume crosses Rs 17 crore (Credits: Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd.)

The Taj Story is looking to collect an estimated Rs. 40 lakh net on its Day 14, wrapping the second week at Rs. 6.65 crore. The drop from the previous week is roughly 40 percent, which is a fair hold for such a small-budgeted film. For the record, the movie collected Rs. 10.75 crore net in its opening week. The two-week cume reached Rs. 17.40 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the movie faced Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam, starrer HAQ in the second week, still managed to grab some traction. Though there were irregular collections in some chains, which may have been due to organised screens at some places, as The Taj Story is a politically-charged film. One would presume that a film revolving around the Taj Mahal will perform best in Delhi-UP; however, it did the best business in Mumbai. 

The movie will now face Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 in the third week, which means the movie is now in its final leg until there is no surprising jump. 

Besides Paresh Rawal, the movie also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala. Although the movie received negative word-of-mouth, it still found its target audience and emerged as a surprise HIT. 

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office
Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore
Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore
Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore
Day 10 Rs. 2.05 crore 
Day 11 Rs. 0.50 crore
Day 12 Rs. 0.65 crore 
Day 13 Rs. 0.45 crore
Day 14 Rs. 0.40 crore
Total Rs. 17.40 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

