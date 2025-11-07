The Taj Story Box Office: Paresh Rawal starrer courtroom drama nets Rs 75 lakh on 2nd Friday, cume hits Rs 11 crore in 8 days

The Taj Story is looking to collect Rs. 75 lakh on its second Friday, after wrapping its opening week at Rs. 10.45 crore. The movie held well today as it recorded a nominal drop over Thursday. The drop from opening day is just 30 percent, which is an encouraging sign. The total cume of The Taj Story reached Rs. 11.20 crore net at the Indian box office.

Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the movie has some irregular collections. It is a politically charged movie, which means it might have organised screenings in some places. Going by the current trends, The Taj Story is expected to fare well over the second weekend and then on the weekdays. For the record, the Paresh Rawal starrer is facing Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ in the second week.

If the movie manages to gain traction on the expected lines in the coming few weeks, it will escalate its theatrical target somewhere around Rs. 20 crore to Rs. 25 crore net in India.

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1 crore 2 Rs. 2 crore 3 Rs. 2.50 crore 4 Rs. 1 crore 5 Rs. 1.60 crore 6 Rs. 1.60 crore 7 Rs. 0.75 crore 8 Rs. 0.75 crore (est.) Total Rs. 11.20 crore

For the unversed, The Taj Story stars Paresh Rawal in the lead roles, along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh. Though the movie received a negative reception, it has its political leaning, which is probably driving its box office run.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

