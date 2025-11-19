The Taj Story Box Office: Paresh Rawal's courtroom drama collects Rs 20 lakh on 3rd Tuesday, targets Rs 20 crore finish

Paresh Rawal's courtroom drama, The Taj Story, is estimated to add Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh on its third discounted Tuesday. The movie opened with Rs. 1 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs. 10.75 crore, followed by Rs. 6 crore in the second week. It further added Rs. 1.20 crore in the third weekend, while facing Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2.

The Taj Story took its theatrical cume to Rs. 18.95 crore net by the end of its 3rd Tuesday. It is taking its last few breaths at the box office. The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run at the Rs. 20 crore mark at the Indian box office.

Interestingly, The Taj Story emerged as a surprise Hit at the box office. Though there were irregular collections in some chains, which must be because of organised screenings at some places, since it is a politically charged movie.

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore Day 10 Rs. 2.05 crore Day 11 Rs. 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs. 0.65 crore Day 13 Rs. 0.45 crore Day 14 Rs. 0.40 crore Day 15 Rs. 0.25 crore Day 16 Rs. 0.40 crore Day 17 Rs. 0.55 crore Day 18 Rs. 0.15 crore Day 19 Rs. 0.20 crore (est.) Total Rs. 18.95 crore (est.)

Apart from Paresh Rawal, The Taj Story also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

