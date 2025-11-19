EXCLUSIVE: Ramayana: Part One edit locked EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham in talks to play Duryodhana EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh's next titled Pralay EXCLUSIVE: Dhurandhar first song; Parveen Babi Biopic EXCLUSIVE: Ahaan Panday signs his second film EXCLUSIVE: Langda Tyagi spin off in the making EXCLUSIVE: Meenaakshi Chaudhary joins John Abraham in Force 3 EXCLUSIVE: Kartik Aaryan and Luv Ranjan set to reunite EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari run time locked EXCLUSIVE: Crew 2 in the making

The Taj Story Box Office: Paresh Rawal's courtroom drama collects Rs 20 lakh on 3rd Tuesday, targets Rs 20 crore finish

The Taj Story, directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, and starring Paresh Rawal in the lead role, is looking to finish its theatrical run at Rs. 20 crore net mark in India.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Published on Nov 19, 2025 | 12:32 AM IST | 390K
Paresh Rawal
Paresh Rawal's courtroom drama, The Taj Story, is estimated to add Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh on its third discounted Tuesday. The movie opened with Rs. 1 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs. 10.75 crore, followed by Rs. 6 crore in the second week. It further added Rs. 1.20 crore in the third weekend, while facing Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2. 

The Taj Story took its theatrical cume to Rs. 18.95 crore net by the end of its 3rd Tuesday. It is taking its last few breaths at the box office. The movie is expected to wind up its theatrical run at the Rs. 20 crore mark at the Indian box office. 

Interestingly, The Taj Story emerged as a surprise Hit at the box office. Though there were irregular collections in some chains, which must be because of organised screenings at some places, since it is a politically charged movie. 

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office
Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore
Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore
Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore
Day 10 Rs. 2.05 crore 
Day 11 Rs. 0.50 crore
Day 12 Rs. 0.65 crore 
Day 13 Rs. 0.45 crore
Day 14 Rs. 0.40 crore
Day 15 Rs. 0.25 crore
Day 16 Rs. 0.40 crore
Day 17 Rs. 0.55 crore 
Day 18 Rs. 0.15 crore 
Day 19 Rs. 0.20 crore (est.)
Total Rs. 18.95 crore (est.)

Apart from Paresh Rawal, The Taj Story also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala in pivotal roles. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

