The Taj Story Box Office: Paresh Rawal's courtroom drama holds well against HAQ, nets Rs. 70 lakh on second Tuesday

The Taj Story collected an estimated Rs. 70 lakh net on its second Tuesday, witnessing a surge of 10 percent due to discounted ticket prices. The 5-day cume of its second week reached Rs. 5.90 crore, following its opening week of Rs. 10.75 crore. The total box office collections of The Taj Story now stand at Rs. 16.65 crore net at the domestic box office.

Considering how the movie is performing against Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam starrer HAQ, the Paresh Rawal movie is likely to wrap up its two weeks at Rs. 17.50 crore. Following this, the film is expected to reach its theatrical end, somewhere around Rs. 20 crore.

One must note that the movie has experienced irregular collections in some places, which may be due to organized screenings in certain areas, as it is a politically inclined film.

The Taj Story might not have gained the same level of popularity as The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story, but it still performed better than expected. Directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, the courtroom drama, revolving around a controversial subject related to the monument, emerged as a surprise HIT at the box office.

Day-wise box office collections of The Taj Story:

Particulars Net India Box Office Week 1 Rs. 10.75 crore Day 8 Rs. 0.90 crore Day 9 Rs. 1.70 crore Day 10 Rs. 2.10 crore Day 11 Rs. 0.50 crore Day 12 Rs. 0.70 crore (est.) Total Rs. 16.65 crore (est.)

Besides Paresh Rawal, the movie also stars Zakir Hussain, Namit Das, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shishir Sharma, Sneha Wagh, and Brijendra Kala. Although the movie received negative word-of-mouth, it still found its target audience.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

