The Taj Story Opening Weekend Box Office: Paresh Rawal's film collects Rs. 5 crore in the first three days

The Taj Story opened on a reasonable note, collecting Rs. 5 crore net in its first weekend. The movie witnessed a spike of roughly 16 per cent on its first Sunday over Saturday and recorded its biggest day, with a net of Rs. 2.85 crore. The movie had started its box office journey with Rs. 1 crore, followed by Rs. 1.85 crore on its second day.

So far, the movie has set a favourable base, considering the cast and cost involved. It remains to be seen how it holds up on weekdays and then on the second weekend, when it will face another courtroom drama. The film has some irregular collections, as the second-largest chain, which is generally a third or fourth of the largest chain, is collecting at the same level. The reason is probably that there are organised screenings in that chain and at other places, as this is a politically charged film, and things can swing in a big way at this low level of collection.

It will be interesting to see if the Paresh Rawal starrer can turn into another The Kashmir Files or The Kerala Story, as such political movies often grow in the long run. It received an average to poor reception from both the audience and critics.

Box office collections of The Taj Story:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 1 crore 2 Rs. 1.85 crore 3 Rs. 2.15 crore Total Rs. 5.00 crore

For the unversed, The Taj Story stars Paresh Rawal in the lead role along with Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Namit Das, and Sneha Wagh. The movie is written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

