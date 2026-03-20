The Top Highest Opening Day Worldwide for Indian Cinema: Dhurandhar The Revenge fourth with Rs. 186 Cr

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 186 crore approx on its opening day worldwide. The split is Rs. 137 crore (Rs. 114 crore nett) in India and Rs. 49 crore (USD 5.30 million) overseas. That includes Rs. 65 crore of previews, Rs. 18 crore from overseas and Rs. 47 crore from India. The Ranveer Singh film is the sixteenth Indian and fourth Bollywood film to debut with over Rs. 100 crore. It ranks as the biggest opener ever for Bollywood, surpassing Rs. 127 crore of Jawan. For Indian cinema, it comes fourth after three Telugu films, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and RRR… more on this below.

The film came within striking distance of hitting the Rs. 200 crore benchmark, which it missed due to a couple of factors. First and foremost, the South-dubbed version release was cancelled at the last minute. They had around Rs. 5 crore in pre-sales for the opening day before the release was cancelled. The film also had to face cancellation for Hindi shows for previews in India and the United States, the latter costing it around USD 250K. Altogether, if not for these cancellations, the film could have hit double century mark.

Then, of course, there is the missing Middle East release. A release in the region could have added at the very least another USD 1 million for the film. Having said that, the missing release in the Middle East was well known, and there was nothing that could have been done; but the show cancellations represent a clear operational lapse that could have been avoided.

Coming back to Dhurandhar: The Revenge, being the fourth biggest opener for Indian cinema. For one, this ranking isn’t all that fair because it involves comparing films from different industries, whose box office operates very differently, being compared on one number. The way Hindi and South, mainly Telugu, box office operates is very different. The Rs. 100 crore worldwide opening day for a Telugu film and a Hindi film aren’t at all the same. For one, calling it opening day is a stretch because the figure is generally for two days overseas and opening day in India itself is loaded with previews or benefit shows. While Dhurandhar: The Revenge also benefited from previews, making it somewhat comparable in this instance, such cross-industry comparisons remain imperfect and should be viewed with caution.

Following is the list of films with Rs. 100 crore worldwide opening day:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Pushpa: The Rule 2024 Rs. 257.00 cr. 2 Baahubali: The Conclusion 2017 Rs. 200.00 cr. 3 RRR 2022 Rs. 189.00 cr. 4 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 186.00 cr. 5 KGF Chapter 2 2024 Rs. 161.00 cr. 6 Kalki 2898 AD 2023 Rs. 161.00 cr. 7 Coolie 2025 Rs. 151.00 cr. 8 Leo 2023 Rs. 144.00 cr. 9 Salaar 2023 Rs. 143.00 cr. 10 Devara 2024 Rs. 132.00 cr. 11 They Call Him OG 2025 Rs. 129.00 cr. 12 Jawan 2023 Rs. 127.00 cr. 13 Saaho 2023 Rs. 116.00 cr. 14 Animal 2023 Rs. 108.00 cr. 15 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 107.00 cr. 16 Adipurush 2023 Rs. 104.00 cr.

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