The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia continues to be on a HIT trend, Nets Rs. 42 Cr in 5 days

The Vvaan had another impressive day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 5.50 crore nett approx on its fifth day of release. There was a jump in collections of around 15 per cent, thanks to the Tuesday discounts. The five-day running total stands at Rs. 42.25 crore nett approx, with the first week headed towards Rs. 49-50 crore nett.

The trend so far is of a HIT film. The only caveat is the competition from Drishyam 3 in the second week; if the film could withstand that, it would certainly emerge as one. The film could have taken a better date. Releasing a week earlier would have been a far better date. Having said that, the film has done far better than any sort of expectations were for it. A month ago, it seemed like a DOA, but things got better over the period, and now it has emerged as a success and could very well be a HIT.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. Monday Rs. 4.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. Total Rs. 42.25 cr.

This is turning out to be a very good period for the box office over the last three months or so, ever since the release of Welcome to the Jungle. It's ironic how some in the industry were doomposting about these being struggling times, just as things have finally started going right after years of poverty in terms of volume of releases and their performance.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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