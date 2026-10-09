The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collects Rs 11 crore in Week 2, nets Rs 61 crore in 14 days

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, collected Rs. 65 lakh on its second Thursday. This took its second week's cume to Rs. 11.35 crore, a 75 per cent drop from the previous week. The running cume of The Vvaan reached Rs. 61.10 crore nett in its 14 days of theatrical run.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra of Panchayat fame, the movie is now running in its final legs. The momentum slowed down after the arrival of Drishyam: The Conclusion. Nevertheless, The Vvaan did decently at the box office, as there were no pre-release expectations.

However, the movie will not be able to grab a Clean Hit verdict. Based on current trends, the Sidharth Malhotra starrer is looking to wind up its entire run around the Rs. 65 crore mark.

The day-wise box office collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 49.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 0.80 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 0.65 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 0.65 cr. Total Rs. 61.10 cr.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit takes an unexpected turn when a development project threatens a sacred forest, drawing Rishi into a centuries-old mystery.

As myth and reality collide, he must embrace his destiny to protect his village and restore the balance between faith and nature. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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