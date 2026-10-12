The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collects Rs 2.50 crore in 3rd weekend, nears theatrical end

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, wrapped up its third weekend on a low note. The movie added Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally in its third weekend. That's a 70 per cent drop from the previous week.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie took its running cume to Rs. 63.60 crore by the end of the third weekend. The mythological fantasy drama is now running in its final legs. The movie is heading to close its entire run in the vicinity of Rs. 65 crore to Rs. 70 crore.

The Sidharth Malhotra starrer turned out to be an average affair at the box office. Had The Vvaan received a clean run in the second week, it would have sailed for a Clean Hit verdict.

The day-wise box office collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 49.75 cr. Week 2 Rs. 11.35 cr. 3rd Weekend Rs. 2.50 cr. Total Rs. 63.60 cr.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit takes an unexpected turn when a development project threatens a sacred forest, drawing Rishi into a centuries-old mystery.

As myth and reality collide, he must embrace his destiny to protect his village and restore the balance between faith and nature. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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