The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collects Rs 2 crore on 2nd Saturday, needs better hold against Drishyam 3

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, collected Rs. 2 crore on its second Saturday. The movie dropped by nearly 40 per cent from the previous day. This took its running cume to Rs. 55 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie is heading to close its second weekend around 8 to 9 crore, which will take its entire cume to Rs. 58 to 59 crore nett. The film is an AVERAGE. It needed to hold better this weekend for a HIT verdict, which, if it hadn't had to compete with Drishyam: The Conclusion it probably would’ve.

Advertisement

Still, this is a good result, as a month ago the film seemed like dead on arrival. The Sidharth Malhotra starrer performed best in the Bihar region, courtesy of the Chhath Puja plot in the film. It will be interesting to see how far it can go from here on.

The day-wise box office collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 49.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. Total Rs. 55.00 cr.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit takes an unexpected turn when a development project threatens a sacred forest, drawing Rishi into a centuries-old mystery.

As myth and reality collide, he must embrace his destiny to protect his village and restore the balance between faith and nature. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and more in key roles.

Advertisement

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Drishyam The Conclusion Early Box Office Trends: Ajay Devgn starrer seeing an outstanding hold on day 2 amassing Rs. 50 Cr plus