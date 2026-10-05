The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer collects Rs 8 crore in 2nd weekend, nets Rs 58 crore in 10 days

The Vvaan wrapped up its second weekend at Rs. 8.25 crore nett, with Rs. 3 crore coming on the second Sunday. Allied to its first week of Rs. 49.75 crore, the running cume of The Vvaan now stands at Rs. 58 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is expected to close its second week around Rs. 13 to 15 crore or so, which will be a big drop from the opening week. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvaan needed a better hold this weekend while facing Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The movie was poised to be a Clean Hit; however, its drop in the second weekend led it to an average affair at the box office.

The day-wise box office collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 49.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 58.00 cr.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit takes an unexpected turn when a development project threatens a sacred forest, drawing Rishi into a centuries-old mystery.

As myth and reality collide, he must embrace his destiny to protect his village and restore the balance between faith and nature. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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