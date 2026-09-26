The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer does well on first day netting Rs. 7.25 Cr

Vvaan collected an estimated Rs. 7-7.25 crore nett on its opening day. The film performed best in Bihar, where it recorded an excellent Rs. 1 crore nett, while also registering good business in centres such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and other cities with a sizeable Bihari diaspora. Patna was the third biggest centre for the film behind Mumbai and Delhi. This NEVER happens.

Set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja, one of the biggest festivals in the Bhojpuri belt, the film has clearly benefited from its cultural connect with the target audience.

Made on a controlled budget, this is a good opening day number which puts the film in a favourable position. If it can post a healthy weekend trend, it has every chance of emerging as a successful venture. However, the advances for Saturday are not that high compared to Friday, which could mean the growth could be limited. The hope will be for the current to be better today. If the film could hit double digits today, Sunday could see a further surge as it is playing with the Hindi heartland audience; this could turn out to be a solid weekend for the film.

The film does face a challenge with its release timing, though. It effectively has just one open week before Drishyam 3 arrives next Friday, and that could bring collections down considerably next week. A release a week earlier would have given Vvaan more breathing room before competition arrived.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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