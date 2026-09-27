The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer grows well on Day 2, nets Rs 17 crore in two days

The Vann: Force of Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead, recorded a good growth of 45 per cent on its second day. The two-day theatrical cume of The Vann reached Rs. 17.75 crore nett at the box office.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the movie is expected to hold well on Sunday too, probably better than Saturday. The movie is looking to close its opening weekend around Rs. 30 to 32 crore nett in India. The Vann is performing better than Sidharth Malhotra's previous release, Param Sundari.

This growth has put the film in a very good position to emerge as a successful venture. The costs involved are quite reasonable, and the recoveries are good. If the film could hold decently well over the weekdays, it could go on to be an AVERAGE film. Of course, there is a shot at HIT status as well, but that would require strong trending over the weekdays. That alone may not be enough, however, as the film will have to withstand competition from Drishyam 3 next week, which won't be easy. Still, if the film showcases a strong weekday trend, it just might pull it off.

Day-wise box office collections of The Vann are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 7.25 crore 2 Rs. 10.50 crore Total Rs. 17.75 crore

This is turning out to be a very good period for the box office over the last three months or so, ever since the release of Welcome to the Jungle. It's ironic how some in the industry were doomposting about these being struggling times, just as things have finally started going right after years of poverty in terms of volume of releases and their performance.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 The Conclusion Advance Booking: Ajay Devgn's family thriller kicks off advances with BANG, sells 5000 tickets in no time