The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer held well on Monday, Emerges a SUCCESS

The Vvaan held impressively on its first Monday, collecting Rs. 4.75 crore nett approx. This marks a drop of just 37 per cent from its opening day, which is a very strong hold. The four-day running total now stands at Rs. 37 crore nett approx, with the film on track to cross Rs. 50 crore nett in its first week.

The hold was best in the Bihar circuit, where the film netted a fantastic Rs. 80 lakh on Monday. A Rs. 10 crore nett plus lifetime total now seems certain in the circuit, which would be a BLOCKBUSTER figure for a film of this size. Elsewhere, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR continue to perform well, both of which have a sizeable Bihari population.

With this impressive hold, the film has now sealed its SUCCESS status, the 12th this year and the 6th in the last three months. Ordinarily, this kind of hold would be good enough to warrant a HIT classification as well. However, the film faces competition from Drishyam 3 next week, which could put the brakes on its momentum. If The Vvaan can withstand that competition, it will indeed emerge as a HIT, which would be an excellent outcome, more so because just a month ago, the film seemed destined to be a non-starter.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. Monday Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 36.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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