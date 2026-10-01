The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer holds decently on Wednesday, nets Rs 45 crore in 6 days

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles is performing decently at the box office. The movie added Rs. 3.50 crore to the tally on its Day 6, registering a 35 per cent drop from the previous day. The running cume of The Vvaan reached Rs. 45.75 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Based on current trends, the movie is expected to wind up its first week around Rs. 47-48 crore nett in India. It will smash the Rs. 50 crore nett mark in its second weekend. The movie will face Drishyam: The Conclusion from the coming weekend.

So far, The Vvaan has performed well. It is on the track to emerge as a HIT venture, depending on how it holds in the coming days. As of now, it is expected to hold well on Thursday and Friday, courtesy of Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Friday Rs. 7.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 10.75 cr. Sunday Rs. 13.75 cr. Monday Rs. 4.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 45.75 cr.

This is turning out to be a very good period for the box office over the last three months or so, ever since the release of Welcome to the Jungle. It's ironic how some in the industry were doomposting about these being struggling times, just as things have finally started going right after years of poverty in terms of volume of releases and their performance.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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