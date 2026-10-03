The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer keeps decent hold, adds Rs 3.25 crore on 2nd Friday

The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, continues to keep a steady performance at the box office. The film added an estimated Rs. 3 crore to Rs. 3.25 crore on its second Friday at the Indian box office.

After the film collected Rs 49.75 crore in its opening week, the film’s total tally now stands at Rs. 53 crore nett in India. While the hold is respectable, it could have been stronger to strengthen its prospects of emerging as a bigger box office success. Under normal circumstances, a second Friday of this magnitude would have been considered excellent. However, with the day coinciding with a holiday, expectations for a stronger jump were naturally higher, meaning the weekend growth could remain relatively muted.

Nevertheless, The Vvaan has already emerged as a success at the box office. The coming days will be crucial as it continues its theatrical run while facing fresh competition from Ajay Devgn starrer Drishyam: The Conclusion.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 49.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. Total Rs. 53 cr.

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit takes an unexpected turn when a development project threatens a sacred forest, drawing Rishi into a centuries-old mystery.

As myth and reality collide, he must embrace his destiny to protect his village and restore the balance between faith and nature. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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