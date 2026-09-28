The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer puts up PROMISING Rs 32 crore first weekend

The Vvann: Force of Forrest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia, wrapped up its opening weekend on a promising note, collecting around Rs. 31.75 crore nett. The movie witnessed a good growth of 25 per cent on Sunday, adding Rs. 13.50 crore to the tally.

The movie is performing best in Bihar as expected. Set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja, the Sidharth Malhotra film has connected immensely well with its target audience. Of course, the film is turning out to be a BLOCKBUSTER in the region, with the Bihar circuit netting a fantastic Rs. 3.75 crore weekend and will probably cross Rs. 10 crore nett in full run. That said, people from this region are spread across the country, so the performance is also widespread. For instance, the film has not much going for it in, say, a state like Punjab, but here in Ludhiana there is a sizeable Bihari diaspora population, which means the film is doing excellent business in the centre, while Amritsar or Patiala are much lower.

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Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, The Vvann needs to hold well on Monday and then on weekdays to emerge as a success. If it manages to maintain a good momentum in the coming days, it genuinely has the potential to bag a Clean HIT verdict. However, a lot will depend on its trends against Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Day-wise box office collections of The Vann are as follows:

Day Box Office Day 1 Rs. 7.50 crore Day 2 Rs. 10.75 crore Day 3 Rs.13.50 crore Total Rs. 31.75 crore (est.)

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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