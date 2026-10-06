The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's film drops by 75 per cent on 2nd Monday

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, collected Rs. 75 to 85 lakh on its second Monday. The movie dropped by 75 per cent from the second Friday. The running cume of The Vvaan reached Rs. 58.80 crore nett at the Indian box office.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy mythological drama is running in its final legs. The movie got a major dent from the blockbuster performance of Drishyam: The Conclusion. Had there been a clean run in the second week, the Sidharth Malhotra starrer would have a chance to emerge as a Clean HIT at the box office.

Based on current trends, the movie is heading to wind up its entire run around Rs. 65 to 70 crore nett in India, which will be a decent total for the film.

The day-wise box office collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 49.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 0.75-0.85 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 58.80 cr.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit takes an unexpected turn when a development project threatens a sacred forest, drawing Rishi into a centuries-old mystery.

As myth and reality collide, he must embrace his destiny to protect his village and restore the balance between faith and nature. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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