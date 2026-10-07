The Vvaan Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra starrer collects Rs 1 crore on 2nd Tuesday, nets Rs 60 crore in 12 days

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest collected Rs. 1 crore on its second Tuesday, registering a 25 per cent spike from the previous day. The running cume of the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer reached Rs. 59.80 crore nett in 12 days.

Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the fantasy mythological drama is looking to take its entire run to Rs. 61 crore by the end of its second week. Based on current trends, The Vvaan is heading to close its box office journey around Rs. 65-70 crore nett at the Indian box office.

The movie turned out to be an average affair at the box office. Had it held better in the second week against Drishyam: The Conclusion, it would have emerged as a Clean Hit venture. Nevertheless, the movie performed better than pre-release expectations.

The day-wise box office collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 49.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 2.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 3.00 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 0.80 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 1.00 cr. (est.) Total Rs. 59.80 cr.

About The Vvaan

The Vvaan: Force of the Forest follows Rishi, an engineer who returns to his ancestral village in Bihar with his wife to settle a family property dispute. Their visit takes an unexpected turn when a development project threatens a sacred forest, drawing Rishi into a centuries-old mystery.

As myth and reality collide, he must embrace his destiny to protect his village and restore the balance between faith and nature. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah, the film features Anup Soni, Sunil Grover, Shweta Tiwari, Maniesh Paul, and more in key roles.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Drishyam The Conclusion Box Office Collections: Ajay Devgn starrer does well on Tuesday, Nets Rs. 210 Cr in 5 days