The Vvaan Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer takes a start in advance, Sells 8000 tickets in national chains

The Vvaan advances opened earlier today, and the film has managed to take a start. At the time of writing, the film has sold 8,000 tickets at the two national chains. There are also sales in the single screens in Bihar, which is, well… out of the ordinary. Bihar circuit is, in fact, at the forefront of advance, with sales ahead of Delhi and Mumbai city. This NEVER happens. Even in the national chains, Cinépolis sales are over their usual ratio because the chain has a couple of plexes in Bihar.

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There was a time when Bihar was a huge territory for the Hindi film box office. For certain types of massy films, it would outperform bigger territories like East Punjab, Rajasthan, CPCI, even Mumbai at times. Those days are long gone as the exhibition sector in the circuit has been pretty much dismantled. The circuit has a huge population, but the number of cinemas is puny. It’s not as if there is no audience, but more like economics don’t work. There have been a couple of multiplexes in the last couple of years, which have increased the box office grosses, but there is still a huge potential to be tapped.

Driving the sales in Bihar is the Chhath factor. The film is set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja, which is a huge festival in the state. There was uncertainty about whether there would be a meaningful boost due to this; if the initial advances are to go by, the answer is yes. Due to economic distress, the Bihari diaspora is quite well spread across major cities of India, so even major cities in other circuits should also see the benefit of the Chhath factor.

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Based on the early advances, the film should take an opening on Friday considerably better than one would have expected from the cast involved. It should easily clear the Rs. 5 crore nett mark on opening day, likely in the high single digits. There is probably a chance of hitting Rs. 10 crore nett, but currently the advance is lopsided toward a single circuit, and that can only push so much. There will be more clarity tomorrow, depending on how things move outside Bihar.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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