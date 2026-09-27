The Vvaan Early Box Office Trends: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has a robust growth on Sunday

The Vvaan is looking to collect over Rs. 13 crore nett today on its third day. On the high end, it could get close to Rs. 14 crore nett if the night shows hold strong. This marks a robust 25-30 per cent growth from Saturday, giving it an opening weekend of Rs. 32 crore nett approx. The film had a decent to good opening day on Friday. It got better on Saturday with a solid growth of 45 per cent, and today it has gone a step further up.

The big growth on Sunday was expected given the film is catering to the family audiences of the Hindi heartland, particularly the Bhojpur belt, where devotion to Chhathi Maiya runs deep. Set against the backdrop of Chhath Puja, the film has connected immensely well with its target audience. Of course, the film is turning out to be a BLOCKBUSTER in the region, with the Bihar circuit netting a fantastic Rs. 3.75 crore weekend and will probably cross Rs. 10 crore nett in full run. That said, people from this region are spread across the country, so the performance is also widespread. For instance, the film has not much going for it in, say, a state like Punjab, but here in Ludhiana there is a sizeable Bihari diaspora population, which meant the film is doing excellent business in the centre, while Amritsar or Patiala are much lower.

The strong weekend trend pretty much ensures that the film will be a success, as when you are doing so well over the weekend, it is likely you are going to hold on weekdays as well. Still, one would like to see that come in fruition with the Monday hold. In fact, there is a shot at becoming a HIT, which, however, will require it to continue this momentum it has built on the weekdays AND withstand the massive competition from Drishyam 3. That may not be too far-fetched.

Interestingly, around a month ago, when the teaser was released, the film looked like a goner. However, the devotional song struck a chord with audiences, the trailer was better, and the film has been on the rise since. That positive momentum has now translated into box office numbers, and the film genuinely has a chance of emerging as a HIT.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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