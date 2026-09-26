The Vvaan Early Box Office Trends: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer shows good growth on Saturday, Could be a SUCCESS

The Vvaan is recording a very good surge in collections today on its second day. There was hope that if the film could get to the double-digit mark today and see further growth on Sunday, it would be a decent to good weekend for it. The film has managed that and some more. The Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is looking to collect Rs. 10.50-11 crore nett on Saturday, which would be a 50 per cent jump from Friday.

The two-day cumulative box office collections of the film will be around Rs. 18 crore nett. The Sunday advances are looking good relative to Saturday, so there should be another growth tomorrow. That is also natural because the film is catering to the Hindi heartland, and those family audiences come in big numbers on Sundays, so tomorrow should be a strong day for the film. In all, the weekend looks like it will clear the Rs. 30 crore nett mark, preferably in the Rs. 31-32 crore nett range.

A decent to good opening day, and now this growth has put the film in a very good position to emerge as a successful venture. The costs involved are quite reasonable, and the recoveries are good. If the film could hold decently well over the weekdays, it could go on to be an AVERAGE film. Of course, there is a shot at HIT status as well, but that would require strong trending over the weekdays. That alone may not be enough, however, as the film will have to withstand competition from Drishyam 3 next week, which won't be easy. Still, if the film showcases a strong weekday trend, it just might pull it off.

This is turning out to be a very good period for the box office over the last three months or so, ever since the release of Welcome to the Jungle. It's ironic how some in the industry were doomposting about these being struggling times, just as things have finally started going right after years of poverty in terms of volume of releases and their performance.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Pen Marudhar bags All India distribution rights of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal's Love And War