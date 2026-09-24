The Vvaan Final Advance Booking: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer set to surprise; Aims Rs 7 crore on Day 1

The Vann, starring Siddharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles, is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie recorded a decent advance, selling over 35,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

The advance is better in single screens, especially in Bihar. Since the backdrop is around Chhath Puja, Bihar overall is at the forefront of advances. Based on trends and advance sales, the movie is likely to take a start at around Rs. 7 cr net. That will be a good opening for a Siddharth Malhotra film, on par with his previous release, Param Sundari.

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Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, the mythological fantasy drama has generated good buzz among the audience so far. The movie is expected to perform best in the Bihar region. The fate of The Vann will depend on its word-of-mouth. If the movie manages to gain positive reception, it will see a big boost in its sales.

The Vann will face strong competition from Avengers Endgame: Encore in India. Though it is a re-release, it still generated promising sales, suggesting good traction at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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