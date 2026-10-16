The Vvaan Week 3 Box Office Collections: Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia's folklore fantasy drama drops by 70 per cent, nears theatrical end

The Vvaan: Force Of The Forest wrapped up its third week on a low note. The movie collected just Rs. 3.50 crore in Week 3, with Rs. 2.50 crore coming in the weekend alone. That said, the movie is now struggling to find good traction. Allied to its first week of Rs. 50.25 crore and second week of Rs. 11 crore, the running cume of The Vvaan now stands at Rs. 64.75 crore nett in India.

Directed by Panchayat fame Deepak Kumar Mishra, the mythological-fantasy drama is running in its final phase. The movie is expected to see significant drops from its fourth weekend onwards due to new releases. Based on current trends, the Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer is likely to wind up its entire run around Rs. 65 to 67 crore or so.

The way it performed in its opening week, it seemed like the movie would go on to mint at least Rs. 75-80 crore in its full run, ending the dearth of a Clean Hit film for Sidharth Malhotra. However, it severely dropped in the second week due to the arrival of Drishyam: The Conclusion. A better release plan would have been better for the film.

The day-wise box office collections for The Vvaan in India are as follows:

Day Nett Week 1 Rs. 50.25 cr. Week 2 Rs. 11.00 cr. Week 3 Rs. 3.50 cr. Total Rs. 64.75 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.