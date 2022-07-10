Thor: Love and Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth starrer springs back on Saturday; Collects Rs. 18.50 cr

Marvel has become a force to reckon and has made a huge audience for itself in India. Marvel has made an ecosystem for its movies and every film of the fourth phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe is reaping the benefit at the ticket window. Thor: Love And Thunder opened to excellent numbers at the tickets window and the opening of the film was almost around what Thor: Ragnarok did in its first weekend, thus proving that the audience for Marvel films has grown by more than double in less than 5 years.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman led Thor: Love And Thunder opened on a glorious note at the box office with day 1 nett figures of Rs. 18.60 cr. The opening of the film helped it secure a place in the top 5 Hollywood openers, all occupied by Marvel. The second day saw a significant drop as the film fell by around 40 percent, signaling a tough road ahead. The weekend projections for the film came significantly down after the Friday numbers came in. However, the film sprung back into action and surprised the trade by recording numbers similar to the first day, on its first Saturday. The third day numbers are in the range of Rs. 18 – 19 cr nett which is an excellent result. Sunday should again be big and the highest single day for the film shall be on its first Sunday with a number in excess of Rs. 20 cr. The four day weekend is most likely to breach the Rs. 70 cr nett mark and then the Monday hold will help determine if the film will cross the Rs. 100 cr mark or not, which most likely it will.

The reviews for the film were on the mixed side and most trackers felt this movie would not be able to put on a show, seeing the drop the film saw on Friday. However, Marvel proved that it is critic proof and word of mouth proof as people came in heaps to watch Marvel’s latest offering on first Saturday. Marvel Studios, however, will not take constructive criticism lightly and hopefully the feedback from the audience will help them rectify the mistakes made by them.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Thor: Love And Thunder is as follows:-



Day 1 – Rs. 18.60 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 11.50 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 18.50 cr

Total: Rs. 48.50 cr

You can watch Thor: Love and Thunder at a theatre near you.

