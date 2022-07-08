Thor: Love And Thunder Day 1 Box Office: Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman starrer collects massive Rs.19.5 cr

Marvel has become a force to reckon with, and has made a huge audience for itself in India. Marvel has made an ecosystem for its movies and every film of the fourth phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe is reaping the benefit at the ticket window. As a matter of fact, Thor: Love And Thunder has opened to excellent numbers at the tickets window and the opening of the film is almost around what Thor: Ragnarok did in its first weekend. The excellent opening has come despite the fact that the film was a mid-week release, where films don’t generally get many takers.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman led Thor: Love And Thunder opened on a glorious note at the box office with day 1 nett figures estimated to be between Rs. 19 cr and Rs. 20 cr. The opening of the film has helped it secure a place in the top 5 Hollywood openers. Interestingly, all 5 top openers belong to MCU with films like Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War and Doctor Strange occupying the top 4 spots. Doctor Strange benefitted from the Spider-Man onslaught and was thus able to register an opening so huge. Thor: Love And Thunder is more of a spin-off and takes viewers on an entirely new journey with an independent story. The screens for the latest Thor movie are expected to increase but Hollywood films are generally frontloaded so it is to be seen if the film is able to rake in the numbers over the weekend or not. The reviews have been mixed but the loyal Marvel audience will still shell out cash to watch their superhero.

The newest Stormbreaker offering is projected to have a global opening weekend in the 300 million dollar range and it would be a pretty good result for the film. As for India, the film would target hitting the magical 3-digit mark by the end of its run. The extended 4-day weekend projections are around the Rs. 70 cr nett range and it will all be about where the film goes, from the weekend. You can watch Thor: Love And Thunder at a theatre near you.

Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth REVEALS why Christian Bale's Gorr is his 'favourite' MCU villain