Thor Love & Thunder Box Office: Chris Hemsworth starrer holds well on Monday; Collects Rs. 8 cr

Marvel has become a force to reckon and has made a huge audience for itself in India. It has made an ecosystem for its movies and every film of the fourth phase of Marvel’s cinematic universe is reaping the benefit at the ticket window. Thor: Love And Thunder opened to excellent numbers at the tickets window and the opening day of the film was almost around what the last Thor film, Thor: Ragnarok, did in its first weekend, thus proving that the audience for Marvel films has grown by more than double in less than 5 years.

Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman led Thor: Love And Thunder opened on a glorious note at the box office with day 1 nett figures of Rs. 18.20 cr. The opening of the film helped it secure a place in the top 5 Hollywood openers, all occupied by Marvel. The second day saw a significant drop as the film fell by around 40 percent, to Rs. 11.40 cr. The film sprung back into action and surprised the trade with a big jump on its first Saturday, by recording Rs.16.80 cr. The film recorded its biggest ticketing day on Sunday as it added Rs. 18.40 cr.

After a strong weekend of Rs. 64.80 cr nett, the film saw a reasonably good hold on Monday, thanks to the Eid factor, which helped mass circuits see good holds. The film collected Rs. 7.5 – 8.5 cr nett on its first Monday. The 5 day total stands at Rs. 72.30 – 73.30 cr nett and the film should comfortably cross the Rs. 100 cr mark, to emerge as yet another HIT this year from Marvel after Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which amassed a staggering Rs. 130 cr nett in India.

The reviews for the film were on the mixed side and most trackers felt this movie would not be able to put on a show, seeing the drop the film saw on Friday. However, Marvel proved that it is critic proof and word of mouth proof as people came in heaps to watch Marvel’s latest offering over the weekend.

The day-wise nett box office collection of Thor: Love And Thunder is as follows:-

Day 1 – Rs. 18.20 cr

Day 2 – Rs. 11.40 cr

Day 3 – Rs. 16.80 cr

Day 4 – Rs. 18.40 cr

Day 5 – Rs. 8 cr

Total: Rs. 72.70 cr

You can watch Thor: Love and Thunder at a theatre near you.

