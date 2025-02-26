TN Box Office: Dragon & NEEK capitalize on Maha Shivaratri, STRONG wednesday expected



Pradeep Ranganathan's Dragon and superstar Dhanush's third directorial venture Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam are currently the go-to-films for Tamil audiences. The Tamil Nadu box office witnessed a strong weekday hold for both Dragon and NEEK following a solid Maha Shivaratri boost as per the trends. With festive footfalls benefiting the collections, both films are set for a terrific Wednesday, continuing their momentum from the weekend.

Dragon’s Box Office Run

The youthful comedy entertainer crafted by Ashwath Marimuthu and written by Pradeep Ranganathan, Dragon has been dominating the Tamil Nadu box office, grossing ₹25 crore over its opening weekend. As the weekdays rolled in, the film continued its stable performance, earning ₹4.70 crore on Monday and ₹4.30 crore on Tuesday as well. The Maha Shivaratri holiday has given it an additional push, with ₹5 crore expected on Wednesday. With this, Dragon is on track to cross ₹39 crore gross in Tamil Nadu by the end of the day, while it might touch coveted ₹70 crores mark from the worldwide gross collections.

NEEK Holds Its Ground

Despite being a limited release due to hefty competition, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has shown strength at the box office. The film opened with a ₹4.5 crore weekend, and while the numbers dipped slightly during the weekdays, it has maintained a steady pace. On Monday, it added ₹60 lakh, followed by ₹50 lakh on Tuesday. Thanks to the festival boost, Wednesday is expected to bring in another ₹60 lakh, taking its total Tamil Nadu collection to ₹6.2 crore gross. The film’s word-of-mouth traction is helping it to sustain, and if this trend continues, NEEK could extend its theatrical run further.

Festive Advantage Boosts Box Office

Both Dragon and NEEK have significantly benefited from the Maha Shivaratri holiday, drawing in more audiences than expected if Box Office reports are anything to go by. This mid-week boost is crucial for both films, ensuring they maintain momentum heading into the next weekend. While Dragon continues to lead, NEEK is proving to be a sleeper hit with a niche audience.

