Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home generates 1 crore ticket sales; Becomes the 12th Hollywood film to do so

Spider-man: No Way Home is the second biggest grosser of 2021 in India, with collections over Rs. 245 crores to date. The third film in the MCU Spider-man franchise has mobilized roughly 1 crore admissions to the cinemas. The Hollywood films to have 1 crore or more footfalls in India with gross in brackets are as follows:

Jurassic Park (1994) - 1.1 crores Approx (Rs. 22 crores)

Titanic (1998) (including 3D re-release in 2012) - 2 crores Approx (Rs. 70 crores)

Spider-man 3 (2007) - 1 crore Approx (Rs. 67 crores)

2012 (2009) - 1.05 crore Approx (Rs. 90 crores)

Avatar (2009) - 1 crore Approx (Rs. 125 crores)

Fast and Furious 7 (2015) - 1.2 crores Approx (Rs. 143 crores)

Jurassic World (2015) - 1.1 crores Approx (Rs. 134 crores)

The Jungle Book (2016) - 1.9 crores (Rs. 260 crores)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - 1.74 crores (Rs. 296 crores)

Avengers: Endgame (2019) - 2.15 crores (Rs. 439 crores)

The Lion King (2019) - 1.09 crores (Rs. 183 crores)

Spider-man: No Way Home (2021) - 1 crore Approx (Rs. 245 crores)



The list of twelve includes the movies from the five biggest Hollywood brands in India; four from Marvel, two each from James Cameron, Jurassic Park & Disney Live-Action reimaginings and one from the Fast and the Furious franchise. The only other movie is 2012, cashing on the 2012 end of the world phenomenon, which was huge back in 2009.

Jurassic Park in 1994 was the first Hollywood film to sell 1 crore tickets in India, and now there are a dozen of them, with seven of them coming since 2015. Only two movies have two crores or more footfalls namely, Titanic and Avengers: Endgame.

