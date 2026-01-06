Top 10 biggest grossers of 2025 at Worldwide Box Office: Ne Zha 2 leads, Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash fights for 2nd spot

Like every year, Hollywood films dominated 2025's yearly box office chart too, with only two outside films making it to the biggest grossers list. Here's presenting the top 10 highest grossing movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Chinese film, Ne Zha 2, topped all the charts and emerged as the biggest grosser of 2025 at the worldwide box office. The animated movie stormed over USD 2.19 billion in its entire run, becoming one of the biggest grossers of all time. It also remained the only 2025 film which could cross the USD 2 billion mark.

Zootopia 2 and Avatar: Fire and Ash are currently running in cinemas. Both movies are fighting for the second spot. At the time of writing, Zootopia 2 is resting at the second spot with a global gross of USD 1.58 billion. On the other hand, the James Cameron film has recently entered the USD 1 billion mark, and it is currently the third biggest grosser of 2025. Based on its current trends, the movie is likely to wind its entire run in the vicinity of USD 1.50 billion to USD 1.70 billion, which is also the lifetime range of Zootopia 2. It will be interesting to see whether Avatar: Fire and Ash can surpass Zootopia 2 or not.

Lilo and Stitch secured the fourth spot, with its worldwide box office collection of USD 1.03 billion. Of all the top 10 biggest grossers, only four were able to cross the USD 1 billion mark. A Minecraft Movie, which is currently resting at the fifth spot, missed the billion mark by a slight margin. The movie ended its entire run at USD 958.1 million. Other than Ne Zha 2, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle also made it to the top 10 list. These are the only two non-Hollywood movies in this list. Check out the full list below.

Top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office:

Rank Title WW Box Office 1 Ne Zha 2 USD 2.19 B 2 Zootopia 2 USD 1.58* B 3 Avatar: Fire And Ash USD 1.08* B (19 days) 4 Lilo And Stitch USD 1.03 B 5 A Minecraft Movie USD 958.1 M 6 Jurassic World: Rebirth USD 869.1 M 7 Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle USD 785 M 8 How To Train Your Dragon USD 636.2 M 9 F1 USD 630.50 M 10 Superman USD 616.7 M

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 in Telugu States: Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam overtakes They Call Him OG, claims No. 1 spot