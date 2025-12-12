Top 10 Biggest Opening Weeks of 2025: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar takes 2nd spot, Chhaava retains throne

Ranveer Singh's latest outing, Dhurandhar, has stormed the box office. Released on December 5, 2025, the spy action drama has witnessed a sensational run in its opening week, despite having low pre-release buzz and advances. The Aditya Dhar-directed movie opened with Rs. 24.25 crore and went on to close its opening week at a strong Rs. 188.25 crore net at the Indian box office.

Though the figure included some feedings in the initial days, the movie saw a genuine and organic growth on the weekdays, which is pretty outstanding. With such an impressive run, Dhurandhar secured the second spot among the Top 10 biggest opening weekends of 2025.

Co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, the spy action drama remained only behind Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which netted over Rs. 209 crore in the first week. The movie is expected to see unprecedented growth in the second week.

Saiyaara rests at the third spot with an opening week of Rs. 173.50 crore, while War 2 and Housefull 5 secured the fourth and fifth spots. These are the only 5 films of 2025, which can collect more than the Rs. 100 crore mark in their first 7 days of theatrical runs.

Here're the top 10 opening weeks of 2025 ft. Hindi Films net collections at Indian box office

Rank Movies Nett India 1 Chhaava* Rs 209 crore 2 Dhurandhar* Rs 188.25 crore 3 Saiyaara Rs 173.50 crore 4 War 2 Rs 146 crore 5 Housefull 5 Rs 113 crore 6 Raid 2 Rs 92.75 crore 7 Thamma Rs 90.25 crore 8 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 87.50 crore 9 Sikandar Rs 86.25 crore 10 Sky Force* Rs 81.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

