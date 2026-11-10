Top 10 First Mondays of All Time ft. Bollywood Films at Hindi Box Office: Ramayana beats Dhurandhar 2, sets 45 per cent higher benchmark

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash starrer Ramayana smashed an all-time record on its first Monday, collecting Rs. 85 crore nett. The movie registered a massive jump of 140 per cent on Monday from the previous day. This took its 5-day running cume to Rs. 250.25 crore in Hindi, including 3D collections.

The movie beat the previous record of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which collected Rs. 58.50 crore nett on its first Monday. Ramayana recorded a 45 per cent lead over the Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar film.

The third spot belongs to Tiger 3 (Rs. 56 crore), which was also a Diwali release like Ramayana. The list further includes Border 2 (Rs. 53.50 crore), Gadar 2: The Katha Continues (Rs. 38.50 crore), and so on. Check out the full list below.

Top First Mondays of All Time ft. Bollywood Films at the Hindi Box Office:

Rank Movie Box Office Year Holiday/Non Holiday 1 Ramayana Rs. 85.00 crore 2026 Holiday 2 Dhurandhar 2 Rs. 58.50 crore 2026 Non Holiday 3 Tiger 3 Rs. 56.00 crore 2023 Holiday 4 Border 2 Rs. 53.50 crore 2026 Holiday 5 Gadar 2: The Katha Continues Rs. 38.50 crore 2023 Non Holiday 6 Animal Rs. 37.75 crore 2023 Non Holiday 7 Stree 2 Rs. 37.00 crore 2023 Holiday 8 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 36.50 crore 2017 Holiday 9 Housefull 4 Rs. 34.00 crore 2019 Holiday 10 Krrish 3 Rs. 29.50 crore 2013 Holiday

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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