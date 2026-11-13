Top First 8 Days of All Time at Hindi Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer takes 2nd spot, Who's ruling at No. 1?

Ramayana Part One, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, maintained a strong hold at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer epic saga wrapped up its extended opening week of 8 days at Rs. 429 crore nett at the Hindi box office. This includes 3D collections too. Without 3D, the opening week stands at Rs. 406 crore.

In both cases, Ramayana recorded the second-biggest opening week of all time in Hindi. That's a huge feat considering it was released in the pre-Diwali period, which isn't very lucrative from a movie business perspective. Dhurandhar: The Revenge retained its top spot, with a monstrous 8-day extended first week of Rs. 570.50 crore nett in Hindi, including previews.

Apart from these two giants, Drishyam: The Conclusion also made it to the Top 10 list among this year's releases. The Ajay Devgn starrer secured the 8th spot, with a nett collection of Rs. 254 crore in its first 8 days. Check out the full list:

Top First 8 Days of All Time ft. Original Hindi Films at the Hindi box office:

Sr No Movie Net Box Office 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge Rs. 570.50 crore 2 Ramayana Rs. 429.00 crore 3 Jawan Rs. 336.50 crore 4 Pathaan Rs. 334.00 crore 5 Animal Rs. 312.00 crore 6 Gadar 2 Rs. 301.00 crore 7 Stree 2 Rs. 293.00 crore 8 Drishyam: The Conclusion Rs. 254.00 crore 9 Chhaava Rs. 231.00 crore 10 Border 2 Rs. 220.00 crore

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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