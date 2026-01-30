Top 10 First Weeks of All Time (Hindi): Sunny Deol's Border 2 takes 8th spot, Jawan rules

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, wrapped its opening week on an impressive note. The movie smashed over Rs. 206.50 crore net in its first week of theatrical run, with around Rs. 10.25 crore coming on Day 7 (Thursday).

Bankrolled by JP Films and T-Series Films, Border 2 emerged as the 8th biggest first-week grosser among the original Hindi films at the Hindi box office. The dubbed films from South India have been excluded from this list.

Border 2 managed to surpass Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs. 206 crore) and Hrithik Roshan's War (Rs. 203.50 crore). It trailed behind Chhaava (Rs. 209 crore) and Sultan (Rs. 209 crore) by Rs. 3 crore. The list also includes Sunny Deol's previous blockbuster venture, Gadar 2, which had its first week of Rs. 281.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The top two spots are still ruled by Shah Rukh Khan. While Atlee-directed mass action drama Jawan netted a record Rs. 321 crore in its first week, the Siddharth Anand film made a huge sum of Rs. 317 crore net. Furthermore, the third spot belongs to Stree 2 (Rs. 293.25 crore), which is the only non-action film in the top 10 list. Check out the full list below.

Top 10 First Weeks of All Time ft. Original Hindi Films at the Hindi box office:

Sr No Movie Net Box Office 1 Jawan Rs. 321 crore 2 Pathaan Rs. 317 crore 3 Stree 2 Rs. 293.25 crore 4 Animal Rs. 288.50 crore 5 Gadar 2 Rs. 281.50 crore 6 Sultan Rs. 209 crore 7 Chhaava Rs. 209 crore 8 Border 2 Rs. 206.50 crore 9 Tiger Zinda Hai Rs. 206 crore 10 War Rs. 203.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 15 Opening Weekend of All Time (Hindi): Jawan tops with Rs 177 crore; Sunny Deol takes 6th, 10th spot with Gadar 2 and Border 2