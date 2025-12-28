Top 10 highest grossing Bollywood films at Indian box office: Dhurandhar takes No. 1 spot, beats Jawan

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, turned out to be the biggest potboiler at the box office. The movie is breaking all the major box office records and setting new benchmarks ever since it hit the cinemas. The spy action drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, topped all the charts and emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time.

The movie surpassed the previous record holder, Jawan (Rs. 622 crore), and stormed over Rs. 636 crore by the end of its 4th Saturday. What's interesting is that the Ranveer Singh film grabbed the No. 1 spot without even releasing in South Indian dubbed languages. Moreover, it is an A-rated movie, unlike Jawan.

Bankrolled by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar is on the track to hit the Rs. 700 crore net mark soon, becoming the first ever Bollywood film to do so. It is expected to surpass this huge figure by next week.

Coming back to the top-grossing Bollywood films of all time, 7 movies have grossed more than Rs. 500 crore net in India, while three of them are in the window of Rs. 300 crore to Rs. 400 crore club.

Top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Indian box office:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 636.00 cr. (23 Days) 2 Jawan 2023 Rs. 622.00 cr. 3 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 580.00 cr. 4 Chhaava 2025 Rs. 567.00 cr. 5 Animal 2023 Rs. 549.00 cr. 6 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 533.00 cr. 7 Gadar 2 2023 Rs. 515.00 cr. 8 Dangal 2016 Rs. 387.00 cr. 9 Tiger Zinda Hai 2017 Rs. 339.00 cr. 10 PK 2014 Rs. 338.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

