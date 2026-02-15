Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films Post Pandemic: Border 2 takes 9th spot, Dhurandhar rules at No. 1

Border 2 collected Rs. 1.50 crore on its 4th Sunday, registering a 25 per cent drop over Valentine's Day. With this sort of hold, the movie crossed the Rs. 300 crore nett mark at the Indian box office. The Sunny Deol starrer military action drama, directed by Anurag Singh, emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Bollywood film in the post-pandemic times.

Based on the current trends, the movie is likely to wind up its entire run around Rs. 305 crore nett at the Indian box office. Border 2 will be another rare film after Saiyaara, which will settle between the Rs. 300 crore to Rs. 500 crore range in the post-pandemic times. Rest all the movies which crossed Rs. 300 crore didn't stop there but went on to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark too.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film, with Rs. 788 crore nett collections in India. The spy action drama is still running in cinemas, despite its OTT release. It added around Rs. 75 lakh to the tally in its 10th week, which is an impressive hold. The second spot belongs to Jawan (Rs. 622 crore), followed by Stree 2 (Rs. 580 crore). The list also includes Chhaava, Animal, Pathaan, Gadar 2, Saiyaara, and Tiger 3.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies post-pandemic:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Dhurandhar Rs. 788 cr. 2 Jawan Rs. 622 cr. 3 Stree 2 Rs. 580 cr. 4 Chhaava Rs. 567 cr. 5 Animal Rs. 549 cr. 6 Pathaan Rs. 533 cr. 7 Gadar 2 Rs. 515 cr. 8 Saiyaara Rs. 327 cr. 9 Border 2 Rs. 305 cr. (exp.) 10 Tiger 3 Rs. 264 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

