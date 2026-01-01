Top 10 Highest Grossing Bollywood Movies of 2025 at Indian Box Office: Dhurandhar and Saiyaara create history, Akshay Kumar delivers steady returns

As we enter 2026, here's a look at how 2025 went for Bollywood films at the Indian box office. It was a decent year so far for Hindi cinema, as all the big-budget tentpole releases failed to impress the audience and turned out to be flops at the box office. However, some surprises kept driving the box office vehicle. Movies like Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Saiyaara, and Mahavatar Narasimha were the real dark horses of 2025, impressing audiences and proving to be huge successes at the box office.

The Ranveer Singh starrer spy action drama, Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, netted around Rs. 700 crore in its 28 days of theatrical run in Hindi. The movie is still performing well in cinemas, and it is expected to end its theatrical run with around Rs. 750-775 crore in Hindi, which will be an all-time record. For the unversed, Dhurandhar has already emerged as Bollywood's biggest grosser of all time by surpassing Stree 2.

Besides Dhurandhar, it's Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, which grossed around Rs. 567 crore net in India across all languages, and Rs. 551 crore net in Hindi alone. Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, turned out to be a landmark film of Vicky Kaushal's career.

Saiyaara secured the third spot, netting over Rs. 327 crore at the Indian box office in its entire run. The musical romantic drama, starring debutantes Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, became a nationwide sensation and a top priority for Gen-Z. Other than musical romances, the animation genre also found an audience this year. Mahavatar Narsimha earned over Rs. 223 crore across all languages in India, and Rs. 169 crore in India alone. Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 3 also made it to the list. The actor witnessed a relatively better year. Check out the complete list below.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Hindi Movies of 2025 at Indian Box Office:

Rank Title India Net 1 Dhurandhar Rs. 700.00 cr. (Rs. 750-775 cr final exp.) 2 Chhaava Rs. 567.00 cr. (Rs. 551 cr. Hindi) 3 Saiyaara Rs. 327.00 cr. 4 Mahavatar Narasimha Rs. 223.00 cr. (Rs. 169 cr. Hindi) 5 War 2 Rs. 171.00 cr. 6 Raid 2 Rs. 167.00 cr. 7 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs. 165.00 cr. 8 Housefull 5 Rs. 162.00 cr. 9 Thamma Rs. 126.00 cr. 10 Jolly LLB 3 Rs. 113.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

