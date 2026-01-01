Top 10 Highest Grossing Hindi Movies of 2025 at Worldwide Box Office: Dhurandhar takes No.1 spot, Chhaava and Saiyaara surprise

2025 has been a year of surprises for the Hindi film industry. All the big-budget tentpole releases failed big time, while musical romances, projects with less anticipation, and animated films saw good results at the box office. As the year is ending, here’s a look at the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the worldwide box office.

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar became the only Indian film to gross over Rs. 1000 crore this year. Currently standing at Rs. 1043 crore gross, the spy action drama is expected to wind its entire theatrical run in the vicinity of Rs. 1150 to 1200 crore gross at the worldwide box office. Chhaava grossed around Rs. 783 crore and secured the second spot among the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2025.

At the third spot, Saiyaara stands tall with Rs. 568 crore gross. The musical romance turned out to be the biggest surprise this year, as no one expected it to perform this well at the box office. The other two musical romantic dramas that performed well at the box office and emerged as hits were Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat and Tere Ishk Mein. However, they couldn't make it to the top 10 list.

War 2 secured the fourth spot, grossing Rs. 361 crore at the worldwide box office. The Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer turned out to be a big flop, raising concerns for the future of the YRF spy universe. It was not only disappointing on the content front but also at the box office.

Mahavatar Narsimha, despite being an animated film, emerged as a big surprise. The movie grossed over Rs. 294.50 crore globally and secured the fifth spot among the top-grossing Hindi movies of 2025. Raid 2, Sitaare Zameen Par, Housefull 5, Thamma, and Jolly LLB 3 also made it to the list.

Top 10 Highest Grossing Hindi Movies of 2025 at Worldwide Box Office:

Rank Title WW Gross 1 Dhurandhar Rs. 1068 cr. (Rs. 1200 cr final exp.) 2 Chhaava Rs. 783.00 cr. 3 Saiyaara Rs. 568.00 cr. 4 War 2 Rs. 361.00 cr. 5 Mahavatar Narasimha Rs. 294.50 cr. 6 Raid 2 Rs. 218.00 cr. 7 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs. 268.00 cr. 8 Housefull 5 Rs. 260.00 cr. 9 Thamma Rs. 176.50 cr. 10 Jolly LLB 3 Rs. 166.00 cr.



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.