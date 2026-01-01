Top 10 Highest grossing Malayalam movies of 2025 at Kerala Box Office: Lokah Chapter One beats Thudarum & L2 Empuraan

2025 turned out to be a great year for the Malayalam cinema, with a good balance of Blockbusters, Super HITs and successes. The year also witnessed two all-time blockbusters- Thudarum and Lokah Chapter One: Chandra. While the Mohanlal film inaugurated the Rs. 100 crore gross club in Kerala, the Kalyani Priyadarshan-led superhero movie surpassed it and emerged as the new Industry Hit. Eventually, Lokah Chapter One: Chandra secured the No. 1 spot, with Rs. 122 crore gross among the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2025. Thudarum slipped to the second spot with Rs. 119 crore gross.

The third spot belongs to L2 Empuraan, which grossed Rs. 86.25 crore at the Kerala box office, becoming one of the biggest grossers of Malayalam cinema. Another Mohanlal film, Hridayapoorvam, grabbed the fourth spot, by raking in over Rs. 42.25 crore. Alappuzha Gymkhana is resting at the fifth spot, grossing around Rs. 38.50 crore. Dies Irae fetched around Rs. 37.50 crore in Kerala and emerged as a big hit. Furthermore, Kavalkalam, Officer On Duty, and Rekhachitram also made it into the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the Kerala box office.

At the time of writing, Sarvam Maya had completed its one week at the box office, making around Rs. 30 crore gross in Kerala. Currently resting at the eighth spot, the Nivin Pauly film is expected to finally settle at fourth or fifth spot, depending on how it performs further.

Top 10 Highest-grossing Malayalam movies of 2025 at the Kerala box office

Rank Title Kerala Gross 1 Lokah Chapter One: Chandra Rs. 122.00 cr. 2 Thudarum Rs. 119.00 cr. 3 L2 Empuraan Rs. 86.25 cr. 4 Hridayapoorvam Rs. 42.25 cr. 5 Alappuzha Gymkhana Rs. 38.50 cr. 6 Dies Irae Rs. 37.50 cr. 7 Kavalkalam Rs. 36.50 cr. 8 Sarvam Maya Rs. 30.50* cr. (7 days) 9 Officer on Duty Rs. 29.25 cr. 10 Rekhachithram Rs. 26.75 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

