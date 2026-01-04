Top 10 highest grossing movies of 2025 in Tamil Nadu: Good Bad Ugly beats Coolie for No.1 spot

2025 has not been a favourable year for Tamil cinema. The regional film industry witnessed several big disappointments last year in the name of Vidaamuyarchi, Coolie, Thug Life, Retro, Madharaasi and others. Moreover, the industry also missed a Thalapathy Vijay film, which would have contributed significantly to the yearly box office report. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the Tamil Nadu box office.

Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly topped the charts, beating Rajinikanth's Coolie and emerged as the biggest grosser in the state. The Adhik Ravichandran directorial grossed Rs. 145.50 crore in Tamil Nadu, becoming a big success. Coolie slipped to the second spot, which raked in over Rs. 144.25 crore. Mounted on a huge budget and backed by a solid star cast, the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial ended its run on a disappointing note.

Besides Good Bad Ugly, Ajith Kumar also had another release in 2025, Vidaamuyarchi, which secured the third spot with Rs. 82.25 crore. It was a misfire at the box office, as the movie couldn't impress the audience. Dragon was another major Tamil Hit last year. The Pradeep Ranganathan film stormed over Rs. 78.50 crore and became the 4th biggest grosser of the year.

At the fifth spot, it's Kannada-origin film, Kantara: Chapter 1, which fetched around Rs. 69.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. Interestingly, it is the only non-Tamil movie in the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the Kollywood box office. Thug Life, the reunion between Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam, couldn't even make it to the list. While the big films disappointed, a couple of smaller films did exceedingly well- Dragon, Tourist Family, Thalaivan Thalaivii, Bison and others. Check out the full list.

Top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 at the Tamil Nadu Box Office

Rank Title Gross 1 Good Bad Ugly Rs. 145.50 cr. 2 Coolie Rs. 144.25 cr. 3 VidaaMuyarchi Rs. 82.25 cr. 4 Dragon Rs. 78.50 cr. 5 Kantara: Chapter 1 Rs. 69.50 cr. 6 Thalaivan Thalaivii Rs. 65.25 cr. 7 Tourist Family Rs. 61.25 cr. 8 Madharaasi Rs. 59.25 cr. 9 Dude Rs. 56.50 cr. 10 Madha Gaja Raja Rs. 53.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

