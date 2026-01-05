Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 in Telugu States: Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam overtakes They Call Him OG, claims No. 1 spot

2025 remained a dull year for Telugu cinema. Most of the big releases with much anticipation, like Game Changer, Akhanda 2, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, failed to impress the audience. Moreover, the industry also missed a Prabhas or Jr NTR starrer film, which would have contributed a significant chunk to the yearly box office. Here's a look at the top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2025 in the Telugu states.

Sankrantiki Vasthunam topped the charts and became the biggest grosser in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Daggubati Venkatesh starrer action comedy film, directed by Anil Ravipudi, dominated the Sankranthi 2024 week and stormed over Rs. 199.50 crore in its entire run. Its success was a big relief for Dil Raju, as his other Sankranthi 2024 release, Game Changer, turned out to be a major dud at the box office. The Ram Charan and Kiara Advani starrer still managed to gross around Rs. 94 crore, securing the fourth spot among the top 10 biggest grossers.

Pawan Kalyan had two releases in 2025- Hari Hara Veera Mallu and They Call Him OG. While the former turned out to be a misfire, the latter emerged as a successful venture. However, both movies made it to the year-end list. They Call Him OG was a big hit, grossing Rs. 189.50 crore in its home state. It became the second biggest grosser of 2025 in AP/TS. On the other hand, Hari Hara Veera Mallu could make only Rs. 82.50 crore, resting at the 7th spot.

Kantara: Chapter 1 and Coolie are two non-Telugu movies that found a place among the top 10 grossers of 2025 in Telugu states. Originally a Telugu film, the Rishab Shetty film fetched around Rs. 105 crore in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, securing the third spot in the list. Coolie, starring Rajinikanth and Naga Arjun, grabbed the 9th spot. Among the other films in the Top 10 list, Daaku Maharaaj was a big success. Check out the full list below.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing Movies of 2025 in Telugu States:

Rank Title AP/TS Gross 1 Sankranthiki Vasthunam Rs. 199.50 cr. 2 They Call Him OG Rs. 189.50 cr. 3 Kantara: Chapter 1 Rs. 98.50 cr. 4 Game Changer Rs. 94.00 cr. 5 Daaku Maharaaj Rs. 89.00 cr. 6 Akhanda 2 Rs. 84.00 cr. 7 Hari Hara Veera Mallu Rs. 82.50 cr. 8 Mirai Rs. 71.50 cr. 9 Coolie Rs. 68.50 cr. 10 HIT 3 Rs. 65.00 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

