Top 10 Highest Opening Days for Bollywood in India: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge dethrone Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs. 73-74 crore nett approx on its Thursday opening day in India. That is exclusive of paid previews on Wednesday evening, which brought in another Rs. 39 crore nett approx. Combinedly, the two add up to Rs. 112-113 crore nett approx. The Thursday opening day standalone is a record, beating Rs. 64.50 crore nett of Jawan, including previews, just takes it to an altogether different stratosphere.

The official reporting will push for the opening day, inclusive of previews, which is something that is done in South India. Conventionally, the Hindi film industry has reported them separately, but everyone likes the bigger number. Not doing so also puts it on disadvantage when the comparison for opening day across industries is made, as South films, mostly Telugu films, will be loaded with these previews, or as in past was benefit shows. All that considered, it is likely that the Hindi film industry will also start doing so. Previously, Hindi films stopped having previews, because, for one, they were seen as taking away from opening numbers, but if they are going to be rolled in opening day, it just makes sense to have them, especially for Holiday eve releases.

Now, is that a fair way of reporting? Probably not, though one can make an argument for both sides. Having previews does take away from opening day. If not for previews, Dhurandhar would probably have netted around Rs. 90 crore nett, maybe even Rs. 100 crore nett. Having said that, it would not have done Rs. 112 crore nett. The film had a huge 11000 shows played on Wednesday and close to 21000 yesterday, which puts the total shows at around 32000. A normal day would not have 33000 shows; it is basically one and a half days, compared to a single day of others.

We will likely have time to think about this in future as more films may opt for previews, which may make the comparison more fair. For now, make your own call.

The top 10 all-time Hindi Opening Days for Bollywood are as follows:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 74.00 cr. 2 Jawan 2023 Rs. 64.50 cr. 3 Pathaan 2023 Rs. 55.75 cr. 4 Stree 2 2024 Rs. 53.25 cr. 5 Animal 2023 Rs. 51.50 cr. 6 War 2019 Rs. 50.75 cr. 7 Thugs of Hindostan 2018 Rs. 48.25 cr. 8 Bharat 2019 Rs. 41.50 cr. 9 Tiger 3 2023 Rs. 40.75 cr. 10 Singham Again 2024 Rs. 40.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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