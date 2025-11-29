Top 10 Hindi Opening Days of 2025 at Box Office: Tere Ishk Mein takes 8th spot, Chhaava continues to rule

Tere Ishk Mein recorded a solid opening at the box office. The movie debuted with an estimated Rs. 14.50 crore to Rs. 15.50 crore net, becoming the eighth biggest opener of 2025 at the Hindi box office.

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon have built a strong base. All it needs is a good box-office trend to bag a Clean Hit verdict. The musical romantic drama, directed by Aanand L Rai, recorded a better debut than some of the A-list starrers like Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, Sitaare Zameen Par, De De Pyaar De 2, and others.

The top spot among the biggest Hindi openers of 2025 is grabbed by Vicky Kaushal's historical war drama, Chhaava. The Laxman Utekar-directed film debuted with Rs. 29.50 crore net, which is most likely to remain unbeaten this year. The second spot belongs to the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2, which opened with Rs. 28 crore net. Salman Khan's action drama, Sikandar, secured the third spot, with an opening of Rs. 24.75 crore. The fourth and fifth spots belong to Thamma and Housefull 5, respectively, while Saiyaara secured the sixth spot, followed by Raid 2 and so on.

Sadly, no film could cross the Rs. 30 crore mark this year, while six movies opened with Rs. 20 crore-plus starts. All eyes are now on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Kartik Aaryan's Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Let's see if these two last bets from Hindi cinema can find a place in the top 5 openers of 2025.

Top 10 biggest opening day box office figures of 2025 ft. Hindi-language movies:

Sr. Movie Name Day 1 Hindi Net 1 Chhaava Rs. 29.50 crore 2 War 2 Rs. 28 crore 3 Sikandar Rs. 24.75 crore 4 Thamma Rs. 23 crore 5 Housefull 5 Rs. 22 crore 6 Saiyaara Rs. 21.50 crore 7 Raid 2 Rs. 19 crore 8 Tere Ishk Mein Rs. 15 crore (exp.) 9 Sky Force Rs. 13 crore 10 Jolly LLB 3 Rs. 12.50 crore



Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

