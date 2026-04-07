Top 10 Malayalam Opening Weekend of All Time at Worldwide Box Office: Vaazha 2 beats Lokah Chapter One, secures 4th spot

Malayalam film Vaazha 2 scripted history by recording the biggest opening weekend of all time for a newcomer star cast. When compared to the all-time releases, the movie ranked in the fourth spot among the biggest opening weekends at the worldwide box office. It surpassed some of the biggies of Mollywood- Lokah Chapter One- Chandra, Aadujeevitham, Lucifer, Sarvam Maya, Bheeshma Parvam, Turbo, and others.

For the record, Vaazha 2 stormed over Rs. 67 crore in its 4-day opening weekend, of which around Rs. 26.50 crore came from Kerala alone. The Savin Da directorial is performing extremely well so far. Based on the current trends, it will storm past the Rs. 100 crore gross mark globally by the end of its first week.

Talking about the all-time weekend list, L2 Empuraan continues to rule at the top. The Mohanlal starrer had an opening weekend of massive Rs. 175.60 crore, which is still a dream for others. The second spot belongs to another 2026 release, Aadu 3, while Thudarum has now slipped to the third spot. Check out the full list below.

Top 10 opening weekends of all time ft. Malayalam films at the Worldwide box office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 L2 Empuraan Rs. 175.60 crore 2 Aadu 3 Rs. 82.50 crore 3 Thudarum Rs. 69.25 crore 4 Vaazha 2 Rs. 67.00 crore 5 Lokah Chapter One- Chandra Rs. 66.30 crore 6 Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life Rs. 64.00 crore 7 Lucifer Rs. 55.60 crore 8 Sarvam Maya Rs. 45.25 crore 9 Bheeshma Parvam Rs. 44.60 crore 10 Turbo Rs. 44.55 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Opening Weekend Of All Time At Kerala Box Office: Vaazha 2 takes 4th spot, L2 Empuraan rules