Top 10 Opening Weekend Of All Time At Kerala Box Office: Vaazha 2 takes 4th spot, L2 Empuraan rules

Vaazha 2 is performing extremely well at the box office. The Malayalam movie recorded a banger opening weekend of Rs. 26.55 crore, with Rs. 8.35 crore coming on Day 4 (Sunday). That makes it the fourth biggest opening weekend of all time at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Savin Sa, Vaazha 2 recorded the second biggest opening weekend of 2026 after Jayasurya's Aadu 3. For the record, Aadu 3 collected Rs. 27.50 crore in its opening weekend, which made it the third biggest weekend opener of all time.

The first spot belongs to Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan, which had an opening weekend of Rs. 42.50 crore, a huge record in itself. Thalapathy Vijay's Leo secured the second spot, with an opening weekend of Rs. 32.85 crore at the Kerala box office.

The way Vaazha 2 is performing, it is heading for a long run. Its worldwide gross collection reached around Rs. 66 crore or so. The movie is locked to enter the Rs. 100 crore mark soon, at the worldwide box office. Interestingly, it is the only movie in the Top 10 list when it comes to have a debut hero or cast.

Top 10 Openings Weekends At Kerala Box Office:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 L2 Empuraan Rs. 42.50 crore 2 Leo Rs. 32.85 crore 3 Aadu 3 Rs. 27.50 crore 4 Vaazha 2 Rs. 26.55 crore 5 KGF Chapter 2 Rs. 26.50 crore 6 Jailer Rs. 23.65 crore 7 Aadujeevitham: The GOAT Life Rs. 23.20 crore 8 Kantara: Chapter 1 Rs. 23.00 crore 9 Bheeshma Parvam Rs. 22.15 crore 10 Lucifer Rs. 22.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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