Top 10 Ranbir Kapoor Opening Days at Hindi Box Office: Ramayana takes 2nd spot with Rs 45 crore Day 1

Ranbir Kapoor's latest venture, Ramayana Part One, kicked off its box office journey on a good note. The movie smashed around Rs. 45 crore nett on its opening day at the Hindi box office. It emerged as the second biggest opener of Ranbir Kapoor's career in Hindi. It remained behind Kapoor's last release, Animal, which had an opening of Rs. 51 crore nett.

Among the top openings of Ranbir Kapoor, Sanju still stands at the third spot with a start of Rs. 34.75 crore, followed by Brahmastra (Rs. 31.50 crore). The next spot belongs to Besharam (Rs. 21.50 crore), followed by Ye Jawani Hai Deewani (Rs. 19.50 crore), Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs. 15 crore), Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (Rs. 13.25 crore), Tamasha (Rs. 11 crore), and Raajneeti (Rs. 10 crore). Check out the list below:

Top 10 Opening Days of Ranbir Kapoor at Hindi Box Office are as follows:

Rank Movie Box Office 1 Animal Rs. 51.00 crore 2 Ramayana Rs. 45.00 crore 3 Sanju Rs. 34.75 crore 4 Brahmastra Rs. 31.50 crore 5 Besharam Rs. 21.50 crore 6 Ye Jawani Hai Deewani Rs. 19.50 crore 7 Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Rs. 15.00 crore 8 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Rs. 13.25 crore 9 Tamasha Rs. 11.00 crore 10 Raajneeti Rs. 10.00 crore

The next big release for Ranbir Kapoor is Love & War, which is heading to hit the big screens in January 2027. It will be interesting to see how the film opens at the box office.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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