Top 10 Ranveer Singh Day 1 Box Office Collections: Dhurandhar 2 takes historic start, Singham Again follows

Ranveer Singh has just delivered a historic opening at the Indian box office with his latest outing, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The movie clocked a record opening of Rs. 73 crore nett in Hindi, excluding its paid previews of Rs. 39 crore nett. That said, the movie surpassed the previous record holder Jawan and emerged as the biggest Hindi opener of all time. With this sort of impressive start, the movie also shuffled the top 10 Ranveer Singh's Day 1 box office collections.

Until Dhurandhar 2, it was Singham Again, which had the first-day record for Ranveer Singh with an opening of Rs. 40.25 crore. However, the cop action drama has slipped to the second spot now as Dhurandhar: The Revenge surpassed it by a huge margin. The third spot among the biggest first days for Ranveer Singh now belongs to Dhurandhar, which opened with Rs. 24 crore nett in Hindi, aided by some external boost.

Simmba has secured the fourth spot, with an opening day figure of Rs. 20.75 crore nett, followed by Gully Boy (Rs. 19.25 crore), Padmaavat (Rs. 18.25 crore), Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela (Rs. 15 crore), Gunday (Rs. 14.75 crore), Bajirao Mastani (Rs. 12.25 crore), and 83: The Movie (Rs. 12 crore).

Top 10 Ranveer Singh's Day 1 Hindi Nett Box Office Collections:

Rank Title Year Nett 1 Dhurandhar: The Revenge 2026 Rs. 73.00 cr. 2 Singham Again 2024 Rs. 40.25 cr. 3 Dhurandhar 2025 Rs. 24.00* cr. 4 Simmba 2018 Rs. 20.75 cr. 5 Gully Boy 2019 Rs. 19.25 cr. 6 Padmavat 2018 Rs. 18.25 cr. 7 Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela 2013 Rs. 15.00 cr. 8 Gunday 2014 Rs. 14.75 cr. 9 Bajirao Mastaani 2015 Rs. 12.25 cr. 10 83 The Movie 2021 Rs. 12.00 cr.

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Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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