Top 10 Ranveer Singh openings at box office: Dhurandhar secures top spot, followed by Simmba and Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has made its way to the big screens and opened to a good response. On its first day, the movie is estimated to have collected Rs 24 crore net at the box office, making it the actor's biggest opener ever at the Hindi box office. This is however aided by bulk bookings, and on the actual front, it could be around be his fifth best.

With this start, it seems that the actor has managed to surpass the record of his previous blockbuster Simmba, which was released back in 2018. The Rohit Shetty directorial had opened with Rs 20.76 crore net, making it his previous biggest opening. However, with Dhurandhar emerging on top, the action-comedy flick has now been pushed down to the 2nd spot.

Moreover, the 2019 film Gully Boy, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is estimated to have earned Rs 19.26 crore on its first day at the box office, making it his 3rd-highest opening day.

Following the top three movies, Padmaavat, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, stands at the fourth spot with Rs 18.21 crore net.

Continuing the list at the fifth spot is the 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, which is estimated to have collected Rs 14.91 crore on its first day. Following these films, Ranveer's top openers include Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, 83, Befikre, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

However, one must note that the actual opening number for Dhurandhar might be around the Rs 17 crore mark due to potential block bookings done by the producers.

Top openings for Ranveer Singh at box office:

Sr No. Movie Day 1 Hindi Net 1 Dhurandhar Rs 24 crore** 2 Simmba Rs 20.76 crore 3 Gully Boy Rs 19.26 crore 4 Padmaavat Rs 18.21 crore 5 Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela Rs 14.91 crore 6 Gunday Rs 14.82 crore 7 Bajirao Mastani Rs 12.30 crore 8 83 Rs 11.96 crore 9 Befikre Rs 10.35 crore 10 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Rs 10.20 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

